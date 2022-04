CHILLICOTHE — On a rainsoaked night, how fitting then that George Arnett was the Indians’ well which didn’t run dry. Needing some refreshment from Fairfield’ four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, and with the Lions’ tying and even go-ahead runs in scoring position with two outs, undefeated Valley went right back to its ace Arnett — to escape its most precarious position of its season so far.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO