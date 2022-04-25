Things To Do Today

What did I eat when I had no kitchen of my own, and very little money? The answer is: the same thing every day. At the time, I was living in one room in a house in Glasgow. Don’t misunderstand: it was a lovely room in a beautiful house overlooking the Botanic Gardens. I liked it. But the kitchen was shared between five tenants, whose names I did not know and whose faces I rarely saw (I was working long hours). Each night, bone tired, I would dash to this kitchen, cook some pasta, smother it in a spoonful of pesto from a jar (a delicacy that was then an exciting new import to our islands), dust it with a little dry supermarket parmesan and – presto! – supper was served.

3 DAYS AGO