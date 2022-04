The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row. The general consensus among top NFL draft minds is that they will select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with their pick. Hutchinson was college football’s top-rated edge rusher and had a 14 sack season and three coming against rival Ohio State to win the Wolverines their first Big Ten Championship since 2003.

