In a couple of weeks, the University of Maine’s class of 2022 will embark on a new journey. The graduating students will commence their post-college life with a wealth of knowledge and wisdom acquired from their years at UMaine. Graduation can elicit a multitude of emotions – joy, accomplishment, nostalgia, sadness, apprehension and anticipation – but here at the Maine Campus we want you all to know we’re rooting for you regardless.

2 DAYS AGO