On April 21, 2022, the University of Maine English department’s literary magazine, The Open Field, held an open house in Stewart Commons Fernald APPE space for the release of their spring publication and honoring of their contributors that made the magazine possible. Launch parties are held every spring if the editor chooses to hold one. This year’s poetry editor, Megan Ashe, is a recent graduate from UMaine with a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing and minors in political science and interdisciplinary legal studies. She was asked by professor Jennifer Moxely last semester to be poetry editor for The Open Field.

