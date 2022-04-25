ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Updates in fraternity theft investigation

By Maddy Gernhard
Maine Campus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix students have been referred to conduct in relation to the March 17 vandalisms at several fraternities on College Ave. Between March 17-19, a series of vandalisms and petty thefts occurred, in which several fraternities had letters stolen from their signs. Overnight on March 17, Alpha Sigma Phi, Tau...

