Developmental Disabilities

Accommodations aren’t just for academia: Engaging self-accomodation to holistically aid

By Alexander Cross
Maine Campus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith as many as one in five undergraduate students reporting having a disability, academic accommodations are not infrequently applied in the classroom. Accommodations for less-visible developmental disabilities, chronic pain and mental illnesses are often not discussed outside of contexts involving their use in aiding performance in the classroom or...

Psych Centra

Can You Grow Out of Autism? Common Misconceptions and How to Offer Support

Neurological development changes with age for everyone, even autistic folks. But that doesn’t mean you can grow out of autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that may cause difficulty with communication in social settings and lead to repetitive behaviors. Conversations around autism often are often centered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

QUB study explores the effect of daydreaming in young

Children spent a quarter of their time in class daydreaming, according to new research from Queen's University Belfast (QUB). The study conducted by the School of Psychology involved 97 children aged six to 11 years old. Results suggest that while daydreaming is inevitable, it can affect the ability to learn.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Accommodations for ADHD in the Workplace

Employees with ADHD may have challenges in the workplace related to executive functioning, such as planning, prioritizing, and motivation. The human resources department, with the help of an ADHD expert consultant, can help an employee who has ADHD with appropriate accommodations. Effective workplace accommodations for employees with ADHD include limiting...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Disability#Academia#Mobility Aid
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Some people with ADHD may actually have a daydreaming mental disorder

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Jennifer March, MS

There are Multiple Type of Anxiety Disorders

Taking a look into generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and phobias. We all have anxiety — it’s meant to keep us alive. Anxiety does serve a purpose to some degree, but that should come sparingly. There are many people out there, around 40 million, who are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, to be exact.
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
HEALTH
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Link Between Depression, Cognitive Decline, and Diet

Some patients and their families may not be aware of the link between depression and changes in cognition. Research shows that multiple episodes of depression may increase the risk for subsequent development of dementia.  Tests are needed that specifically target changes in cognition that arise in conjunction with major depression.
FITNESS
Psych Centra

The Relationship Between ADHD and Social Anxiety

Navigating social situations can be extra challenging for people with ADHD. In some cases, this can lead to social anxiety. There are three main symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. Each of these symptoms can impact how you communicate and socialize. In some cases, ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Why Experts Say Kids Should get Anxiety Screening at Age 8

Nearly 10 percent of children in the U.S. will get a diagnosis of anxiety. Now experts say children as young as 8 should get screened for anxiety. Early detection of this condition can help children get treatment before symptoms become severe. As mental health issues continue to rise in all...
KIDS
World Economic Forum

The age of diagnosis for depression is getting lower. Here's why

In many countries, people are receiving earlier diagnoses for mood disorders like depression and bipolar disorder. Researchers found that it took, on average, five years after first experiencing symptoms to get a diagnosis for depression. Increased willingness to seek treatment and improved diagnostic guidelines for children and adolescents contribute to...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Among Mental Health Practitioners

We frequently forget that healthcare mental health providers struggle with mental health disorders. One of the challenges in talking about our mental health struggles is the perceived judgment and shame from colleagues and patients. Many mental health professionals have concerns and fears that disclosing their mental health disorder can hurt...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Understanding Intergenerational Trauma and Its Effects

Traumatic experiences can take many forms. You might, for instance, find yourself facing long-term emotional distress after discovering a partner’s infidelity, losing your sibling in a car accident, or coping with the sudden illness and death of a beloved pet. Yet certain types of trauma can have a far...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

10 Self-Soothing Methods to Help You Find Balance

We all have moments when we feel out of balance. Learning how to self-soothe can be an invaluable skill during times of stress. If you’re having a tough time right now, it may feel like there’s nothing you can do but wait until the storm clears. Perhaps your...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH

