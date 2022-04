In areas where water is scarce, reusing wastewater is one way to increase the supply. But to do that safely, water has to undergo lots of cleaning procedures, including some new innovations using edible materials like okra! In this video, we’ll walk through how humans have cleaned water over centuries, and how we’ve managed to get so good at it that we can turn wastewater into a refreshing drink again! Credit: The American Chemical Society.

