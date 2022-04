Click here to read the full article. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent President of France, has been re-elected for a second term, beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with a projected 58.2% of the vote. Le Pen, the leader of the Rassemblement National party, got an estimated 41.8% of the vote, according to the Ipsos-Sopra Steria polling institute. Macron, a 44-year old, pro-E.U. centrist candidate and leader of the En Marche party, is the youngest president of the fifth republic and first president to be re-elected for a second mandate since 2002, when Jacques Chirac won over Jean-Marie Le Pen (Marine’s father)...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO