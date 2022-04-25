Play Ball!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the 2022 major league baseball season barely begun, a starting player on a prominent team lost his job. Though not in itself unusual – professional teams make on-field adjustments all the time – the disclosure that Wilmer Flores wouldn’t in the foreseeable future play for the San Francisco Giants was...

FanSided

Cardinals: Is it time for Yadier Molina to pass the torch?

Yadier Molina’s final season in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform has not gone the way he’d hoped. The band’s back together, but so far, they seem to be playing out of tune. The St. Louis Cardinals reunited with Albert Pujols over the offseason, and now the former MVP is back in the Gateway City with Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mets score five runs in dramatic ninth inning to beat Cardinals

The New York Mets kept their hot start to the 2022 MLB season going Monday with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning, the Mets scored their first run of the game when Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado threw what could've been the game-winning out over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Eloy Jiménez injury update: White Sox star to miss at least six weeks with hamstring issue

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be placed on the injured list on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a strained right hamstring, the club announced. Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The injury was originally described by the team as hamstring soreness. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that the injury is significant, but that the White Sox are hopeful that Jiménez will return this season -- and, perhaps, sooner than he did last year, when he didn't debut until July 26 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The preliminary timeline confirms those hopes.
CHICAGO, IL
San Francisco Examiner

This season, the Giants are pulling no punches

The captain of the San Francisco Giants — that’s captain with a capital C, crudely concocted with strips of black tape — reported for duty this season in a boat bearing precious cargo. He wore a white captain’s hat with black-and-orange trim, flung his wares starboard and set ground, at last, on a shimmering emerald green.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

What should the St. Louis Cardinals do about Corey Dickerson?

Only a few weeks into the season, the pressure is already mounting on new St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson. The St. Louis Cardinals signed Corey Dickerson on March 17 this offseason without much fanfare. A solid left-handed veteran bat, the goal was to provide some power off the bench, as well as give the team flexibility with promoting or not-promoting younger prospects. Since that day, however, things have gotten complicated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Four MLB Players You’ve Never Heard of Are Tearing the Cover Off the Ball in ’22

Through a little more than three weeks of play in the 2022 Major League Baseball, the hottest hitter taking part in America’s Pastime is France. The starting first baseman for first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West, Ty France has a slash line of .375/.459/.656 entering playing on Tuesday with 24 hits. Of those hits, five have left the ballpark and helped add into his totals of 19 RBI and 11 runs scored in this young season. Just 27, France is reverting to the form he showed in the minors during the 2019 season when he hit .399 and slugged .770 in 76 games for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, adding 27 home runs.
MLB
Reuters

Mets score five in 9th to rally past Cardinals

Dominic Smith hit the decisive two-run single as the visiting New York Mets rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Monday. The Mets trailed the Cardinals 2-0 in the ninth but stormed back with a five-run outburst that featured Smith’s hit and was capped by Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With 90% of the season to be played, bullpen lifts Pirates to .500 record

The Pittsburgh Pirates concluded the first 16 games of their season with as many victories as defeats (eight) and Bryan Reynolds batting .190. If you had listened to the preseason chatter, both facts might be difficult to believe. It doesn’t matter five weeks before Memorial Day and with 90% of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Marlins Extra Innings: Does Miami's 2022 Season Start Give Reason for Optimism?

After starting off the season over a week later than planned due to Major League Baseball's lockout, the Miami Marlins have given fans plenty to be happy about. Don't get it wrong, the Marlins are still one game under .500 with a 7-8 record at this point in the season. But, with the way things looked entering the season there was plenty of concern that it could have been a lot worse.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

The Dodgers begin a three game series in Arizona today. LA is fresh off winning their weekend series in San Diego and will look to keep things rolling. The Diamondbacks are one the teams that the Dodgers must feast on throughout the year if they want to finish with the best record in baseball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

MLB Star Power Index: Tommy Pham has an array of fighting words for Luke Voit after home-plate collision

Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book. To this week's honorees ...
MLB

