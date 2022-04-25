Mental Health 101

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
Psych Centra

How Does It Feel to Live with Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia)?

Dysthymia, or PDD, is a chronic form of depression that may cause feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy, or pessimism for years. Living with depression can be challenging. While most depressive episodes can last for several days or weeks before you find relief, one type of depression causes symptoms that persist for years.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

New Study Finds Genetic Link Between Blood Tests and Mental Health Disorders

Genetic, biochemical and psychiatric data from nearly a million people show that biological markers and mental illnesses including depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia, are influenced by shared pathways. Psychiatric or mental health disorders could arise from complex interplay between genetic and environmental risk factors. While some people believe mental health is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Choose the Best SSRI for Depression or Anxiety

When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Jewish Family Services
Psych Centra

Depression and Substance Use: How Are They Linked?

Depression can lead to substance use disorder, and vice versa. With the right treatment, it’s possible to manage both conditions. The link between depression and substance use disorder (SUD) is complex, and the two can be related. Depression may motivate you to drink alcohol or use another substance to...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Some people with ADHD may actually have a daydreaming mental disorder

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Early snapshot of pandemic's impact on children's mental health

Home from school and separated from peers during crucial developmental phases, young children and adolescents were clearly among the people most negatively impacted, in various ways, by the pandemic lockdowns. But early indications offer some additional, less-expected observations. Among them are that even before the outbreak hit there had been a trend of rising mental health disorders among young people and that some kids who were already wrestling with emotional issues actually seemed to do better during the pandemic.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
HEALTH
Vice

Prolonged Grief Is Now Labelled a Disorder. Not All Psychiatrists Agree.

Trigger warning: violent imagery, mental illness. For the past thirty years, Holly Prigerson, a psychiatric epidemiologist, has been studying the multifaceted world of grief. She has served as faculty at both Yale and Harvard universities and her subjects have included a vast array of individuals: victims of the Rwandan genocide and the Kosovo War, those afflicted with trauma post the 9/11 attacks, and many more tragedies.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Connection Between OCD and Schizophrenia

At first glance, you might not think obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia have much in common at all. Symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia can occasionally overlap. And when they do, telling them apart can become confusing. Symptoms of OCD include often include obsessions and unwanted or intrusive thoughts,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Schizophrenia: The Recovery Process

Recovery from schizophrenia can be a slow process. However, it is important to never give up and always strive for wellness and a better life. I have been in full recovery for 14 years now and am thankful for the insight and progress I have made. Looking back, I believe my recovery encompassed three general phases: emergence from illness and isolation, reintegration into society, and progressive recovery.
HOMELESS
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Depression?

Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Relationship Between ADHD and Social Anxiety

Navigating social situations can be extra challenging for people with ADHD. In some cases, this can lead to social anxiety. There are three main symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. Each of these symptoms can impact how you communicate and socialize. In some cases, ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH

