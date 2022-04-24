ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

TN transgender athlete play bill is now officially state law

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, April 24. The Mississippi River was named among the most...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 11

BLMareTERRORISTS
2d ago

Great job Tennessee. This is how things need to be. There are only boys and girls at birth. You don't get to pick

Reply(5)
16
NW Prepper
2d ago

Excellent; now make sure they don’t go into the girl’s locker rooms and bathrooms!

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sikeston, MO
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Sikeston, MO
Society
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Trans Women#State Law#Racism#Cape Rotary Club#Heartland News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon add harsh penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The governor had previously signed a...
TENNESSEE STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Tennessee to Vote Down Bill to Legalize Child Marriage

A new bill proposed by Tennessee state republican Tom Leatherwood would eliminate the current age requirement for marriage and enable alternative forms of marriage to those who conscientiously object to the current pathway to marriage. In other words, this bill would legalize the marriage of adults to children. Removing the...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy