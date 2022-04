Henry Cejudo might be serious after all. For over a year, Cejudo has been teasing a return to MMA, with his focus being on pursuing a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and a history-making third UFC title. Unfortunately for Cejudo, he hasn’t been gaining much traction. Both Volkanovski and UFC President Dana White have shot “Triple C” down, saying that he would need to re-enter the USADA testing pool before they could even start talking about it, and that even if he did, he’d still need to fight to earn a title shot by fighting for it. Well, Cejudo has already done the first part, and now it appears he’s looking to follow through on the second, and in his old weight class.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO