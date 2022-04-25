Legacy Commons to Host Stolen Moments in Time

The Los Angeles real estate market is moving into the Metaverse, where anyone who buys certain homes in Beverly Hills can also buy a sister residence that's been built in the 3-D virtual world. Rochelle Atlas Maiz has helped hundreds of buyers and sellers in the LA area find a home. Her latest offering is a 1928 Spanish style home that goes for the selling price of $9.4 million. "The person that buys this house can actually buy a house that's already built in the Metaverse, for $100,000." That's $100,000 extra for a home in the virtual world, also referred to as the...
