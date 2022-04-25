Blues outscore Ducks in Ryan Getzlaf's finale

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and two assists as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 Sunday to spoil captain Ryan Getzlaf’s farewell game.

The Ducks took an early 2-0 lead after the team honored Getzlaf’s retirement before the game. But the Blues (49-20-11, 109 points) rallied to extend their point streak to 16 games (14-0-2).

Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Marco Scandella also scored and added an assist for the Blues. Robert Thomas earned an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games while Ville Husso made 14 saves.

Max Comtois, Gerry Mayhew and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks (30-36-14, 74 points), who are 3-14-5 in their last 22 games. Getzlaf capped his 17-year career, all with Anaheim, with a behind-the-back assist to Henrique with 2:41 to play.

John Gibson made 31 saves while taking the loss.

Mayhew left in the third period with a left leg injury after getting hit by a slap shot. Robert Bortuzzo exited after two periods with an undisclosed issue.

The Blues controlled the first period while outshooting the Ducks 12-3, but they fell behind 2-0.

After Blues winger David Perron fired a shot off the left post, the Ducks countered to score on their first shot. Vinni Lettieri set up Comtois driving to the left post on a 2-on-1 break.

The Ducks made it 2-0 on Mayhew’s slap shot from the right point.

The Blues rallied in the second period with four unanswered goals. Kyrou fired a shot that was going wide, but it hit Henrique as he tied up Tyler Bozak.

The Blues tied the game with another lucky break. Niko Mikkola moved in from the left point for a slap shot. The puck popped up and caromed off Tarasenko as he drove the net.

The Blues moved ahead 3-2 when Bozak, who missed the previous 20 games with a lower-body injury, fed Barbashev for a tap-in at left post.

Faulk made it 4-2 with a one-time blast from the top of the left circle.

In the third period, Buchnevich scored off the right wing, and Scandella scored from the left circle.

