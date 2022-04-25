ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Blues outscore Ducks in Ryan Getzlaf's finale

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuZbu_0fJAco2B00

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and two assists as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 Sunday to spoil captain Ryan Getzlaf’s farewell game.

The Ducks took an early 2-0 lead after the team honored Getzlaf’s retirement before the game. But the Blues (49-20-11, 109 points) rallied to extend their point streak to 16 games (14-0-2).

Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Marco Scandella also scored and added an assist for the Blues. Robert Thomas earned an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games while Ville Husso made 14 saves.

Max Comtois, Gerry Mayhew and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks (30-36-14, 74 points), who are 3-14-5 in their last 22 games. Getzlaf capped his 17-year career, all with Anaheim, with a behind-the-back assist to Henrique with 2:41 to play.

John Gibson made 31 saves while taking the loss.

Mayhew left in the third period with a left leg injury after getting hit by a slap shot. Robert Bortuzzo exited after two periods with an undisclosed issue.

The Blues controlled the first period while outshooting the Ducks 12-3, but they fell behind 2-0.

After Blues winger David Perron fired a shot off the left post, the Ducks countered to score on their first shot. Vinni Lettieri set up Comtois driving to the left post on a 2-on-1 break.

The Ducks made it 2-0 on Mayhew’s slap shot from the right point.

The Blues rallied in the second period with four unanswered goals. Kyrou fired a shot that was going wide, but it hit Henrique as he tied up Tyler Bozak.

The Blues tied the game with another lucky break. Niko Mikkola moved in from the left point for a slap shot. The puck popped up and caromed off Tarasenko as he drove the net.

The Blues moved ahead 3-2 when Bozak, who missed the previous 20 games with a lower-body injury, fed Barbashev for a tap-in at left post.

Faulk made it 4-2 with a one-time blast from the top of the left circle.

In the third period, Buchnevich scored off the right wing, and Scandella scored from the left circle.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
St. Louis, MO
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Marco Scandella
Person
David Perron
Person
Max Comtois
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Robert Bortuzzo
Person
Ivan Barbashev
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy