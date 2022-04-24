ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Flyers upset Penguins behind Noah Cates' 2-goal game

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Noah Cates had two goals and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday.

Morgan Frost added one goal and one assist and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers (25-43-11, 61 points), who snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Keith Yandle contributed two assists and goaltender Martin Jones stopped 37 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal for the Penguins. Pittsburgh goaltender Louis Domingue made 39 saves.

The loss didn’t hurt the Penguins (45-24-11, 101 points), who already had clinched a berth in the postseason for the 16th straight season.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 when Frost took advantage of a bouncing puck in front and tapped it past Domingue at 15:49 of the first period.

The Penguins were quite active in the opening 20 minutes with 14 shots on goal, one fewer than the Flyers. Late scoring chances by Danton Heinin and Kris Letang were denied by Jones.

Cates redirected a slap shot from the point by Yandle at 6:49 of the second for a 2-0 Philadelphia advantage.

Following a turnover, Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel skated in all alone and fired a shot just wide at 9:06.

The game became chippy as the second period ended as Jeff Carter and Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim were entangled in a scuffle.

Domingue made a stellar pad save on a point blank shot by Kevin Hayes on the power play in the first minute of the third period.

Guentzel came right back with a wrist shot in front. But Jones was able to stop the high shot and clear the puck.

Letang stayed aggressive and ripped a slap shot at 7:20 which wound up being Jones’ 31st consecutive save.

The Flyers took a 3-0 lead at 9:38 when Cates scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season, this time on the power play. The initial shot was taken by Ivan Provorov and Cates got his stick on the puck while shielding Domingue.

Domingue was pulled for an extra skater with just under five minutes remaining and Crosby connected at 16:27 to close within 3-1. It was Crosby’s 31st goal of the season.

Konecny then responded with an empty-net goal at 17:26 to regain the three-goal lead.

--Field Level Media

Pgh Hockey Now

Problems Mount as Playoffs Near; Penguins Crash in 5-1 Loss to McDavid, Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggles against good teams and similar problems giving up goals immediately after scoring were on full display on Tuesday. Less than 30 seconds after Jeff Carter tied the game in the second period, the Penguins relinquished the lead and were never again even. Connor McDavid had four points, including a deal-clinching goal in the third period, as Edmonton was too much for the Penguins, 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Jets

In their final road game of the 2021-22 season, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) are in Manitoba on Wednesday to take on interim head coach Dave Lowry's Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11). Game time at the Canada Life Centre is 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Jonathan Toews helps Blackhawks beat Flyers

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 shots as the Chicago Blackhawks opened their final homestand of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Chicago snapped a six-game skid in the series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Split Back-to-Back vs PIT and at CHI

It took more than a month and a half, but the Philadelphia Flyers compiled a two-game winning streak. Defeating the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins by a three-goal margin, Mike Yeo crafted a young line that found chemistry. Enter “The Kids Line,” made up of Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, and Owen Tippett.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks beat Flyers in regulation

The Blackhawks knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 at the United Center on Monday. 1. The Blackhawks picked up their first regulation win since March 23, which was a 4-2 victory in Anaheim. That was 17 games and 33 days ago. The two wins in their previous 13 games came in overtime and a shootout. It was also the first time the Blackhawks held an opponent to under two goals since Feb. 18 when they lost to Dallas in a shootout 1-0.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Mailbag: Avalanche playoff chances, Flyers' coaching future

Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
DENVER, CO
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Questions, Biden Goof Cracks up Lightning

There are two games left in this long, grueling, COVID-challenged, topsy-turvy NHL season. If the players aren’t worn out, this scribe is tired enough for both of us. The players will get a few days of rest before the postseason begins, but there are real questions about the state of the Pittsburgh Penguins. After multiple false starts and reports, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner finally had knee surgery and is done for the year. Eight Eastern teams reached 100 points to make history. And Joe Biden’s unintentional way with words cracked up the Tampa Bay Lightning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
