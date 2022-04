After 12 seasons in MLB, outfielder Jon Jay announced his retirement via a post on his Instagram account. "As a kid I remember watching SportsCenter highlights and imitating my favorite MLB players. It is still surreal to me that I played Major League Baseball," Jay said. "To everyone out there: dream big, hard work pays off, and take it one day at a time. Baseball, you will forever be in my heart."

MLB ・ 27 MINUTES AGO