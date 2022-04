You can see it in your mind’s eye. Your bass boat skips across the rippled waters of the lake under steel-gray clouds, eases into a cove and slows to a low rumbling idle. You begin to fish parallel to the shoreline with your favorite flat-sided crankbait. The lime green color of spring is beginning to tinge the vegetation. The rawness of winter has departed.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO