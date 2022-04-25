ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDragon Lady In 'Rush Hour 3' 'Memba Her?! Jackie Chan -- Rumble at the Opera House (PHOTOS) Jackie...

NPR

Actor Michelle Yeoh wants to change the way we think of superheroes

When actor Michelle Yeoh first read the script for Everything Everywhere All at Once, she gave a big sigh of relief: Finally, here was a film that put a middle-aged mother in the role of action hero. "When [people] think 'superhero' ... it's always the guys who seem to be...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Dragon Lady In 'Rush Hour 3' 'Memba Her?!

Japanese actress and singer Youki Kudoh was 36 years old when she was cast as the 'dragon lady' aka Jasmine -- the main antagonist and assassin with many superpowers like convincing, manipulating and seducing Lee before attempting to murder him -- in the 2007 action/comedy film "Rush Hour 3." Youki...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jane Fonda Says Being 'Closer to Death' Doesn't Bother Her

Jane Fonda isn't worried about growing older. Fonda stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to promote her Netflix series Grace and Frankie, where she gave her opinion on aging. "I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death. And it doesn't really bother me that much," Fonda said. "What bothers me is that...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp: A Career In Photos From ‘Platoon’ to ‘Pirates’ And Beyond

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage helped Johnny Depp get his first film role in what turned out to be Wes Craven’s original Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. For many actors, being in a horror classic would be the highlight of their career. For Depp, it was just the beginning. The actor has made nearly 100 films since then, including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Chocolat, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Black Mass and, of course, five Pirates films that have grossed over $4 billion worldwide. Depp has worked with a long...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Nicolas Cage Reveals Baby’s Gender and Musical Name!

Nicolas Cage, 58, had some exciting baby news to share on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”!. The actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are expecting their first child together, and Cage revealed they’re having a daughter, announcing, “I’m gonna have a little girl.”. The couple...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Northman': Is the Alexander Skarsgård Movie Streaming or in Theatres?

Robert Eggers has established himself as one of the best filmmakers working today, with his horror features The Witch and The Lighthouse receiving high critical acclaim. Eggers’ latest film, The Northman, is sure to raise Eggers’ stock even higher, with the historical epic seeing the New Hampshire filmmaker delivering a large budget spectacle of brutal violence rarely seen in theaters.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

The Nicolas Cage Movies To Know Before His 'Massive' Action Comedy

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a slick meta action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a heightened version of his oddball offscreen persona, opens with a (non-Cage) character enjoying a Nicolas Cage movie. On TV, we see Cage playing longhaired ex-Army Ranger Cameron Poe in Con Air, one of the ‘90s movies that helped the actor transition from eye-bugging eccentric leading man to world-saving action hero. Eventually, the scene gets interrupted by armed attackers, launching a kidnapping mystery that will drive the movie's plot, but in those brief opening moments of couch potato bliss, co-writer and director Tom Gormican signals that his movie will take place in a world like our own: one where Nicolas Cage is a beloved, if occasionally absurd, figure.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake, shows what happened to his hand

Cary Elwes is showing off the ghastly results of a rattlesnake bite on his finger — and be prepared because the pic, which is posted below, is inconceivably gross. The British-born actor, 59, who played Westley in "The Princess Bride," shared the pic Monday on Instagram, joking in his caption that the bite didn't come from a “ROUS,” or Rodent of Unusual Size — those gigantic rat-like creatures that Westley and his love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), contended with in the 1987 flick.
CELEBRITIES

