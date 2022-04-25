Jackie Chan

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a slick meta action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a heightened version of his oddball offscreen persona, opens with a (non-Cage) character enjoying a Nicolas Cage movie. On TV, we see Cage playing longhaired ex-Army Ranger Cameron Poe in Con Air, one of the ‘90s movies that helped the actor transition from eye-bugging eccentric leading man to world-saving action hero. Eventually, the scene gets interrupted by armed attackers, launching a kidnapping mystery that will drive the movie's plot, but in those brief opening moments of couch potato bliss, co-writer and director Tom Gormican signals that his movie will take place in a world like our own: one where Nicolas Cage is a beloved, if occasionally absurd, figure.
