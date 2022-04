ROCKLAND – An "unbuildable" lot on Concord Street could be getting four houses after the developer agreed to reduce their height. The developer, Lou Petrozzi, said he would reduce the height of the houses by 3 feet to bring them more in line with the height of the two houses on either side of the lot, which is at 320 Concord St.

