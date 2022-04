Knowing how to get started in The Sims 4 can help you begin your adventures on the right foot, as there's so many possibilities for what to do first that it can feel a little overwhelming. If you're more accustomed to the open world setting of the previous game then things will feel considerably different in The Sims 4, and the streamlined approach may leave you looking for familiar features which are no longer available. Still, there are plenty of settings and options to get stuck in to, so having some guidance to lead you through the set up can make the process seem much less daunting.

