NHL

Ovechkin injured, Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin left with an upper-body injury early in the third period of the Washington Capitals' 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The forward is day to day with an upper-body injury. After being stopped on a breakaway, Ovechkin...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Hurricanes goalies Andersen, Raanta win William M. Jennings Trophy

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes tandem of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have won the 2021-22 William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. Carolina, which concluded its regular-season schedule...
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres come up empty in road loss to Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres couldn't convert on early opportunities and eventually opened the door for the Boston Bruins to control play in a 5-0 loss at TD Garden on Thursday. Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in Buffalo's final road game of the year. For Boston, Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Golden Knights elimination 'tough pill to swallow'

CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention for the first time in their history on Wednesday. Minutes prior to losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Chicago Blackhawks, a game they needed to win, the Dallas Stars gained a point by going to overtime in a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes to clinch the final berth from the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Devils

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will put a bow on their division title-winning regular season Thursday by taking on the New Jersey Devils. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 53-20-8 (114 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win over the New York Rangers...
RALEIGH, NC
State
Washington State
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles at Seattle

Kraken surged early, but defensive lapses and unconverted power plays lead to a 5-3 loss to the Kings. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Kraken wanted to start fast and quiet the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings. After Seattle controlled the first 20 minutes of play, Jared McCann scored the first goal of the game with 1:01 to play in period one. Ryan Donato would add a second score early in period two. But after that, the Kings woke up. The visitors scored three times in the middle frame to tie the game at 3-3 before adding a fourth goal 2:45 into period three. The Kraken would push late, but couldn't convert, even with 3:41 of power-play time in the final period. Jonathan Quick - who had kept his team in it early - delivered late as well, keeping all the pucks Seattle sent his way out of the net.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Stars clinch playoff berth behind Pavelski, top line

Oettinger, face-off success helped propel Dallas' return to postseason. The Dallas Stars clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. The Stars (45-30-6) are back in the playoffs after not qualifying...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Brown to retire after Stanley Cup Playoffs for Kings

Forward has played 18 seasons with Los Angeles, was captain for Stanley Cup titles in 2012, 2014. Dustin Brown receives a warm reception at Rogers Arena and leaves wearing a "C" on his Kings jersey in his expected final regular-season game. 02:26 •. Dustin Brown will retire from the NHL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Ottawa for penultimate game of the season

At this point of the season, it's all about preparing for the playoffs. With the top seed in the Eastern Conference already locked up, the Panthers are expected to rest a few starters and roll out a couple of their top prospects when they play their penultimate game of the regular season against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
NHL

Fantasy pool rankings for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Top 100 skaters, best goalie tandems for leagues counting entire 2022 postseason. NHL.com ranks the most valuable players (top 100 skaters, best goalie tandems) for fantasy hockey pools counting the entire 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will close out their regular-season schedule with back-to-back games at Rogers Place beginning Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Jesse Puljujarvi was back on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid after missing the last two-game road trip due to a non-COVID illness.
NHL
NHL

Stars clinch berth despite blowing three-goal lead in loss to Coyotes

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Dallas, which will return to the postseason after failing to qualify last season,...
NHL
#Nhl Tonight#Washington Capitals#Wsh#The Washington Capitals#The Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Shesterkin, Markstrom top Vezina picks as best NHL goalie

Andersen, Kuemper among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the end of the 2021-22 season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Kotkaniemi back in lineup for Hurricanes against Devils

Predators hopeful Saros could be ready for start of playoffs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will return to the Hurricanes lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Panthers can clinch Presidents' Trophy

Lightning, Bruins look to secure first-round opponents. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are four days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Wild undecided on starting goalie for Game 1 against Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild remain undecided on whether Cam Talbot or Marc-Andre Fleury will start Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues, general manager Bill Guerin said. "You can't make a bad decision or a bad choice," Guerin said Thursday before...
NHL
NHL

Flyers announce 'Learn to Play' Summer Ball Hockey Program for kids

Kids can participate this summer in Marlton, N.J., Maple Shade, N.J., Monroe Township, N.J., Gloucester Township, N.J., and Northeast Philadelphia. As part of the team's efforts to introduce young boys and girls throughout the region to the sport of hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers are excited to announce the return of the Flyers 'Learn to Play' Ball Hockey program this summer for kids ages 3-9. The Flyers 'Learn to Play' program, which traditionally introduces young athletes to ice hockey, expanded to the outdoors last year with the addition of its ball hockey program in order to make the game even more accessible, convenient, and affordable for parents and young athletes on outdoor courts throughout the tri-state area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

BOSTON - Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes on Thursday night as the Bruins wrap up the home portion of their 2021-22 schedule against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. No lineup changes are expected for Boston. Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the...
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Kings

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Kings this season: Dec. 6 (4-0 W), Dec. 30 (road), Apr. 28 (home). The Canucks are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games vs Los Angeles (4-0-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 115-101-32-11 all-time record in 259...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars will 'move on' following OT loss, focus on playoffs

DALLAS -- Maybe the Stars took that "just a point" thing a little too serious. Needing just one point in the standings to clinch a playoff spot, Dallas blew a three-goal third period lead and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. They clinched a postseason berth and would've anyway because Vegas lost in a shootout to Chicago, and coach Rick Bowness said that should be the overriding message of the night.
NHL

