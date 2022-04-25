TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney through the Gateway to the West for treasures such as a...

FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mental_Floss

12 Artifacts Brought Up From the 'Titanic'

Since 1987—two years after the Titanic wreck was discovered—seven trips have been made to the ship's debris field, and more than 5500 artifacts have been salvaged. Here are a few of them. 1. An Alligator Purse. When British milliner Marion Meanwell boarded Titanic, among her belongings was a...
SCIENCE
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

A Midcentury Modern Home in Los Angeles Returns to Its Roots

For a home in L.A.’s leafy Mandeville Canyon, it took new owners with a passion for storytelling to reveal its best attributes, which were covered up by unfortunate ’80s renovations. This pursuit drove documentary director Lacey Uhlemeyer and her engineer husband, Rendell Johnson, to do a historical deep dive into the fundamental designers and destinations that embody their home’s 1959 roots. “As an avid traveler, having midcentury-modern pieces that span from Denmark to Mexico to Brazil to the U.S. feels really exciting,” Lacey says. She calls out a 1960s Baldwin piano, Brazilian Jangada lounge chair, Mario Bellini couch, and live-edge burl coffee table that together spark a warm, worldly energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Private Venice Airport Transformed Into Immersive Design Show

Milan’s Nilufar Gallery has curated two exhibitions inside the private Giovanni Nicelli airport, located on the Venice Lido. Opening in conjunction with this year’s Venice Biennale, the first of the two exhibitions combines a selection of historical design pieces with collections by current designers. A second is dedicated to ceramic artist Sin Ying Cassandra Ho, marking the first time any works by the artist have been shown in Europe.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Charlotte Brontë's early Book of Rhymes sold for £1m

A miniature book written by novelist Charlotte Brontë when she was 13 has been bought for $1.25m (£983,500). The tiny manuscript - measuring just 3.8in x 2.5in (9.7cm x 6.4cm) - was created by the young writer in 1829. It will be donated to the Brontë Society's Parsonage...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

In brief: Idol; The Paper Palace; Dinner With Joseph Johnson – review

Lifestyle guru Samantha Miller is a cultural phenomenon: with 3 million followers online and books topping the bestseller lists, young women hang on her every word. But when Samantha writes an essay about her sexual awakening, her teenage best friend challenges her version of events, raising questions about sexual consent and the ownership of stories. O’Neill is an incisive chronicler of contemporary social and cultural issues and Idol is a compelling, clever and beautifully crafted thriller.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reuters

Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for new life in LA in 'I Love America'

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Actress Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for a new life in Los Angeles in "I Love America", a French Amazon Original movie inspired by director Lisa Azuelos' own personal experiences. Marceau portrays Lisa, who heads to California for change after her grown-up children leave home and...
MOVIES

