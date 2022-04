Singapore showed up to Asia’s 50 Best Bars with a strong showing this year. After taking home top spots on the annual Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list earlier in March, our little red dot is also now home to an impressive 11 bars in Asia. This comes as no surprise. The best bar in Singapore remains as Jigger & Pony, retaining its position as second best, while Hong Kong’s craft cocktail bar Coa clings on to the top spot as the best bar in Asia twice in a row.

