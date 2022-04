KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Three new roundabouts are coming to locations in Kalamazoo County, and meetings are scheduled for people to learn about the work. The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County received funding for two new roundabouts, one at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and 11th Street, and another at the intersection of Parkview Avenue and 12th Street, for 2023 construction.

