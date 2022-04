Dwarf galaxies are small galaxies made up of a few billion stars. Compared to their larger cousins, which can contain hundreds of billions of stars, dwarf galaxies are typically home to a just few billion stars. A number of such dwarf galaxies orbit larger galaxies, such as the Milky Way or the Andromeda Galaxy. They are thought to have been created by gravitational forces in the early stages of the creation of these larger galaxies, or as a result of collisions between galaxies, forming from streams of material and dark matter ejected from the parent galaxies. The Milky Way galaxy features at least 14 satellite dwarf galaxies orbiting it. They are thought to be contemporary versions of some of the remote galaxies observed in deep field galaxy surveys, and can thus help us to understand the early stages of galaxy and star formation in the young Universe.

