Whitewater, WI

Beauteous BFA Exhibit

By Sydney Wojcik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from the College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have created masterful and heart wrenching pieces to put on display in the Crossman Gallery located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts for the BFA and Junior Review Exhibit which runs from Apr 25-29. When...

