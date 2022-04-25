ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan signals the end of the road for Datsun cars

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar maker Nissan is to stop producing vehicles under the Datsun name, which has a more than century-long history. It was one of the brands that helped Japanese car makers become established globally after the Second World War. Despite selling millions of cars around the world, the Datsun name...

www.bbc.com

