Sunrise, FL

Lightning score eight, end Panthers' 13-game winning streak

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. -- Nikita Kucherov had two goals and three assists when the Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Florida Panthers' team-record 13-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. The Panthers, who set their record with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple...

www.nhl.com

RALEIGH, NC

