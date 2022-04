Angela Rayner has said that “disgusting” claims from Tory MPs about her using her body to distract Boris Johnson at the despatch box were “steeped in classism”.The Labour deputy leader said that the comments, reported in theMail on Sunday, betrayed “offensive” views on the part of the anonymous MPs about women from working-class backgrounds.Ms Rayner said she was “crestfallen” about the newspaper’s decision to publish the allegations despite firm assurances that they were untrue.And she said that she had had to speak to her children to prepare them for the inevitable furore around their publication.Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, the...

