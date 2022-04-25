ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Intro to the Astro Framework: Benefits and Drawbacks

Astro changes the game by flipping the way we build websites, it supports multiple frontend frameworks, and takes the compiler approach to optimizing how we build websites. Performance and User Experience (UX) Introduction. Astro is a new framework that takes a different approach to challenge the existing rendering patterns...

