Democratic Gov. Janet Mills asked tribal chiefs and legislative leaders in a letter made public Monday to drop their effort to amend a 1980 land settlement deal that gave the state of Maine some governmental power over tribes.Mills said the proposal to expand tribal sovereignty could be a setback in tribal relations with her administration, instead of building on recent successes.“I do not wish to have a confrontation," she wrote in the letter. “It would serve no constructive purpose and only inflame emotions on all sides of the discussion.” The letter was written Thursday night, the day before the...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO