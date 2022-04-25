ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Former Iowa State RB Breece Hall on how the weight room changed his career I No. 1 Ranked Show

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRJ Young is joined by former Iowa State RB Breece Hall in advance of...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

USFL Week 3: What to know about each game

Two weeks into the USFL season, things are beginning to sort themselves out a bit. There are two unbeaten teams, though only one will remain standing after they meet on Saturday. There are also two winless teams, though that will change on Sunday after they meet. And in the middle are a host of tough, competitive squads.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports tabs Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa as Hawkeyes’ freshman to watch

It’s no secret that Xavier Nwankpa arrives in Iowa City with a full steam of hype behind him. After an impressive spring, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound freshman safety has only added more fuel to that fire. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa, native chose to stay home and play for the Hawkeyes. In the process, the Southeast Polk High School product rebuffed offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State just to name a few. 247Sports’ Sam Marsdale picked Nwankpa for Iowa in his list of freshmen sparking excitement for Big Ten teams. A 247Sports five-star recruit as the top-ranked...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Start time, how to watch, mock drafts, bets, more

The 2022 NFL Draft will be a thrilling, three-day event that captures the attention of football fans from all over, beginning with the first round on Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars will start things off — barring a trade — with the first overall pick. In all, 262 players, including compensatory picks, will be selected across seven rounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Room#Iowa State Football#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#All American#Cyclone
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 overrated and underrated players

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, but those on the All-Hype Train have already long left the station. The journey for some of the most buzzed-about prospects could take a little longer than their ticket may suggest. Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if some of the less-publicized prospects in this year’s draft class are viewed more highly by scouts than by the media.
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Hutchinson, Gardner lead Cowherd's Top 10

With 262 selections spread across seven rounds, the NFL Draft is next to impossible to predict. That even applies to the top 10 picks, and Colin Cowherd has become exhausted with the yearly predictions always going wrong. So he took a different approach this time. Cowherd listed the 10 players he'd choose if he were in a general manager's shoes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy