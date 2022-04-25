Breece Hall was almost a Nebraska Cornhusker? I No. 1 Ranked Show

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia. Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Six picks later, the Packers reached out to the defending national champions again and took defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
The 2022 NFL Draft will be a thrilling, three-day event that captures the attention of football fans from all over, beginning with the first round on Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars will start things off — barring a trade — with the first overall pick. In all, 262 players, including compensatory picks, will be selected across seven rounds.
Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, but those on the All-Hype Train have already long left the station. The journey for some of the most buzzed-about prospects could take a little longer than their ticket may suggest. Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if some of the less-publicized prospects in this year’s draft class are viewed more highly by scouts than by the media.
Two weeks into the USFL season, things are beginning to sort themselves out a bit. There are two unbeaten teams, though only one will remain standing after they meet on Saturday. There are also two winless teams, though that will change on Sunday after they meet. And in the middle are a host of tough, competitive squads.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract on Thursday. The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons and fully guarantees his 2023 salary at $11.5 million. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has 20 1/2 sacks in three years, including 10 1/2 as a rookie in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate that season and looked like a budding star.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Kayvon Thibodeaux danced into a cavernous convention center hall somewhere in the depths of Caesar’s Forum. The New York Giants’ fifth overall pick had just taken the customary NFL Draft day pictures with his family and was being led off to some combination of interviews and news conferences.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall in in the NFL draft and selected Arkansas's Treylon Burks as his replacement. The. Tennessee still has the No. 26 selection overall. The 51st pick...
Kenny Pickett is staying in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed the former University of Pittsburgh star with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, making him the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January. Pickett spent five seasons working on the other side of...
With 262 selections spread across seven rounds, the NFL Draft is next to impossible to predict. That even applies to the top 10 picks, and Colin Cowherd has become exhausted with the yearly predictions always going wrong. So he took a different approach this time. Cowherd listed the 10 players he'd choose if he were in a general manager's shoes.
HOUSTON (AP) — New Texans coach Lovie Smith recently said the team's cornerback play last season simply wasn't good enough. “That’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve," Smith said. “We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”
The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and bettors are looking at all the available prop bets as they enjoy the biggest event in the NFL offseason. Perhaps for the first time since 2006 — when the Houston Texans selected Mario Williams seemingly out of nowhere — there is no clear-cut consensus No. 1 pick. Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson are the betting favorites, but the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have two other players they like on their board as well.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. The school announced the moves Friday. Kobe Clark Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered the portal, and leading scorer Aminu Mohammed opted to test the NBA draft waters.
Take a really close, good look at the NFL Draft tonight, specifically at the moment when the No. 1 pick and his new team start talking about each other, with beaming smiles and a brand-new baseball cap in place. You can guarantee, of course, that there will be an overdose...
