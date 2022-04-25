ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Market To Continue ‘Eat Fresh, Do Good’ Program

Post-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members may be thinking spring, but the Jamestown Public Market is thinking produce. The market is bringing back its “Eat Fresh, Do Good CSA” for a second year, with shares available immediately. CSA, or community supported agriculture, is traditionally a way for the community to support local farmers. Shares can...

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Plan on Fertilizing Your Lawn? Be Prepared To Pay A Lot

If you have some fertilizing to do this spring, be prepared to pay a lot for it thanks to the pandemic and supply chain issues. One of my best friends owns his own lawn fertilizing business and last spring he popped up to do some fishing. While we were fishing he brought up a fertilizer shortage and I said, "Hey, I just bought some fertilizer and the price seemed about the same," then he replied, "You better go back and get some for next year because there will be a shortage."
AGRICULTURE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Business
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Jamestown, NY
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Food Drink#Csa
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

4 Benefits of Living on a Farm

Farm life includes more than work ethic and long hours. Though it does require a healthy dose of both, it involves other valuable factors as well. For those who have plowed fields, baled hay, milked cows or tended to chickens, they can identify many intrinsic lessons they’ve learned from growing up in the country.
96.1 The Breeze

Demolition Has Finally Begun On A Popular Bar In Angola

We have been expecting this for a while now, but it looks as though it is finally happening. One of our favorite bars is finally going to go away forever. Many of us have memories of the beach club at Mickey Rats and Captain Kids but after Tuesday (4/26), that's all that will be left. While it's been something they have talked about for a while, Captain Kids is about to be demolished.
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 33 In Buffalo Is Getting Important Upgrades

Governor Hochul has announced that there will be some new funding coming to Buffalo and Western New York that will help to improve the area and give some extra money to ongoing projects as well. The money will be used in a variety of ways from improvements to the "green...
BUFFALO, NY
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
technologynetworks.com

Oversexed Moths Are Ruining Apples for Everyone

Codling moths may look harmless, but their larvae wreak havoc in orchards, burrowing into fruit and eating them from the inside out. Pesticides have always been the solution to the old “worm in the apple” problem, but pesticides kill all the insects in the field, even the good ones.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy