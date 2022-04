While Jinx isn't the first celebrity-turned-politician to wind up impeached, she is the first cat to do so. On Sunday, Jinx — a rescue animal from California whose hundreds of thousands of followers on social media can't get enough of her unusually large eyes and feet — became the first cat to serve as the mayor of Hell, Michigan. Located about 20 miles from Ann Arbor, the city has a program where anyone can pay $100 for the honor of presiding over Hell for one day. Jinx's owner, Mia, signed her up, and this trailblazer has now opened doors for other pets who want to rule Hell.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO