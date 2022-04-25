ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Township, NJ

Welcome to Father John's Animal House

By Alina Larson
guideposts.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired clergyman Father John cared so tenderly for his livestock in the 1940s, that when he died, the lane by his farm in Lafayette, New Jersey, was named after him. New generations of animal lovers carry on his legacy of compassion through Father John’s Animal House, built on the land he...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 1

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 22, 2022

Truffles is a mom of 13 (8 she birthed, and 5 that she added later), Truffles is a sweet pup and she's ready to not nurse any more puppies. She's the perfect pint-sized friend looking forward to the next adventure with you. She loves to get pets from her humans. She's not so sure of a leash, yet, but with time, she'll learn that walks are the best! (1 year 8 months old, Pit bull mix)
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
City
Lafayette Township, NJ
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#Animal Shelters#Volunteers#Animal Rescue
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy