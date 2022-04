HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liam McDonnell has been the most consistent starting pitcher for James Madison this spring. The left-handed hurler is sporting a 6-0 record to go along with a 2.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. He fired six innings and allowed just one earned run in a victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO