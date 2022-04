One of the most anticipated rematches of the year between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will not be getting the five-round treatment. There is a huge rematch on the docket for UFC 275. The former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will be recreating their 2020 Fight of the Year-winning bout. However, despite the yearning of the fans for this fight to be five rounds, according to veteran MMA reporter Damon Martin, the fans will not get their wish.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO