Cancer

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

By Bo Chen
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Tumor stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-17-5p inhibits anti-tumor immunity in colorectal cancer via targeting SPOP and overexpressing PD-L1

Exosomes are known to transmit microRNAs (miRNAs) to affect human cancer progression, and miR-17-5p has been manifested to exert facilitated effects on colorectal cancer (CRC) progression, while the role of tumor stem cells-derived exosomal miR-17-5p in CRC remains unknown. We aim to explore the effect of CRC stem cells-derived exosomes (CRCSC-exos) conveying miR-17-5p on CRC. The exosomes were isolated from CRC stem cells and identified. HCT116 cells were transfected with speckle-type POZ protein (SPOP) interfering vector or co-cultured with exosomes carrying miR-17-5p mimic/inhibitor. Then, the proliferation, migration, invasion, and apoptosis of the cells were determined. The xenograft mouse model was constructed using BALB/C mice and the serum levels of T cell cytokines were assessed. Expression of miR-17-5p, SPOP, CD4, CD8 and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) was detected. The targeting relationship between miR-17-5p and SPOP was verified. MiR-17-5p was upregulated and SPOP was downregulated in CRC tissues. CRCSC-exos transmitted miR-17-5p to HCT116 cells to promote malignant behaviors and suppress anti-tumor immunity of HCT116 cells. The overexpressed SPOP exerted opposite effects. SPOP was confirmed as a target gene of miR-17-5p. Upregulated CRCSC-exosomal miR-17-5p inhibits SPOP to promote tumor cell growth and dampen anti-tumor immunity in CRC through promoting PD-L1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exosomal miR-4466 from nicotine-activated neutrophils promotes tumor cell stemness and metabolism in lung cancer metastasis

Smoking is associated with lung cancer and has a profound impact on tumor immunity. Nicotine, the addictive and non-carcinogenic smoke component, influences various brain cells and the immune system. However, how long-term use of nicotine affects brain metastases is poorly understood. We, therefore, examined the mechanism by which nicotine promotes lung cancer brain metastasis. In this study, we conducted a retrospective analysis of 810 lung cancer patients with smoking history and assessed brain metastasis. We found that current smoker's lung cancer patients have significantly higher brain metastatic incidence compared to the never smokers. We also found that chronic nicotine exposure recruited STAT3-activated N2-neutrophils within the brain pre-metastatic niche and secreted exosomal miR-4466 which promoted stemness and metabolic switching via SKI/SOX2/CPT1A axis in the tumor cells in the brain thereby enabling metastasis. Importantly, exosomal miR-4466 levels were found to be elevated in serum/urine of cancer-free subjects with a smoking history and promote tumor growth in vivo, suggesting that exosomal miR-4466 may serve as a promising prognostic biomarker for predicting increased risk of metastatic disease among smoker(s). Our findings suggest a novel pro-metastatic role of nicotine-induced N2-neutrophils in the progression of brain metastasis. We also demonstrated that inhibiting nicotine-induced STAT3-mediated neutrophil polarization effectively abrogated brain metastasis in vivo. Our results revealed a novel mechanistic insight on how chronic nicotine exposure contributes to worse clinical outcome of metastatic lung cancer and implicated the risk of using nicotine gateway for smoking cessation in cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting DRD2 by the antipsychotic drug, penfluridol, retards growth of renal cell carcinoma via inducing stemness inhibition and autophagy-mediated apoptosis

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is one of the most lethal genitourinary malignancies with poor prognoses, since it is largely resistant to chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and targeted therapy. The persistence of cancer stem cells (CSCs) is the major cause of treatment failure with RCC. Recent evidence showed that dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2)-targeting antipsychotic drugs such as penfluridol exert oncostatic effects on several cancer types, but the effect of penfluridol on RCC remains unknown. Here, we uncovered penfluridol suppressed in vitro cell growth and in vivo tumorigenicity of various RCC cell lines (Caki-1, 786-O, A498, and ACHN) and enhanced the Sutent (sunitinib)-triggered growth inhibition on clear cell (cc)RCC cell lines. Mechanistically, upregulation of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-induced unfolded protein response (UPR) was critical for autophagy-mediated apoptosis induced by penfluridol. Transcriptional inhibition of OCT4 and Nanog via inhibiting GLI1 was important for penfluridol-induced stemness and proliferation inhibition. The anticancer activities of penfluridol on ccRCC partially occurred through DRD2. In clinical ccRCC specimens, positive correlations of DRD2 with GLI1, OCT4, and Nanog were observed and their expressions were correlated with worse prognoses. Summarizing, DRD2 antagonists such as penfluridol induce UPR signaling and suppress the GLI1/OCT4/Nanog axis in ccRCC cells to reduce their growth through inducing autophagy-mediated apoptosis and stemness inhibition. These drugs can be repurposed as potential agents to treat ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

LINC00858 promotes colon cancer progression through activation of STAT3/5 signaling by recruiting transcription factor RAD21 to upregulate PCNP

The purpose of our investigation is to explore the putative molecular mechanisms underpinning LINC00858 involvement in colon cancer. The expression of LINC00858 in TCGA data was identified using the GEPIA website. Colon cancer cancerous tissues were clinically collected. The expression of LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP in colon tissues or cells was determined using RT-qPCR. The interactions among LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP promoter region were determined by means of RNA pull down, RIP, and ChIP assays. Cell proliferative, apoptotic, invasive, and migrated capabilities were evaluated. Western blot was conducted to determine RAD21, PCNP, phosphorylated (p)-STAT3, STAT3, p-STAT5 and STAT5 and apoptosis related proteins. A nude mouse model of colon cancer was constructed and tumorigenesis of colon cancer cells was observed. LINC00858 was upregulated in cancerous tissues and cells. LINC00858 recruited the transcription factor RAD21. Overexpression of LINC00858 promoted the binding of RAD21 and PCNP promoter region, which increased the expression of PCNP. Silencing of RAD21 or PCNP reversed the promoting effect of LINC00858 on the disease initiation and development. PCNP silencing inhibited proliferative ability and promoted apoptotic ability of cancerous cells via STAT3/5 inhibition, which was reversed by colivelin-activated STAT3. In vivo experiments further verified that LINC00858 enhanced the tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells in vivo by regulating the RAD21/PCNP/STAT3/5 axis. It indicated the promoting role of LINC00858 in colon cancer progression though activating PCNP-mediated STAT3/5 pathway by recruiting RAD21.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Thyroid hormone found to be a missing ingredient in lab-made liver cells

Stem cells are the versatile building blocks from which every cell type in the body—from neurons to skin cells to blood cells—is ultimately descended. Researchers have also figured out how to turn stem cells into different cell types in the lab, which has been helpful for studying health and disease in their normal cellular contexts, and could be used to generate cells for medical transplants. Whitehead Institute Founding Member Rudolf Jaenisch not only uses these cells in his research, but has spent much of his career discovering and improving the methods for making accurate laboratory models out of stem cell-derived cells.
SCIENCE
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New combo immunotherapy prolongs survival in patients with advanced kidney cancer

The use of immunotherapy and/or targeted drugs revolutionized the treatment of many cancers, but some people grow resistant to immunotherapy drugs and relapse as a result. For cases of advanced kidney cancer, a new drug in combination with an existing therapy appears to extend survival, according to a new study.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasma cell-free RNA profiling distinguishes cancers from pre-malignant conditions in solid and hematologic malignancies

Cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in plasma reflects phenotypic alterations of both localized sites of cancer and the systemic host response. Here we report that cfRNA sequencing enables the discovery of messenger RNA (mRNA) biomarkers in plasma with the tissue of origin-specific to cancer types and precancerous conditions in both solid and hematologic malignancies. To explore the diagnostic potential of total cfRNA from blood, we sequenced plasma samples of eight hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and ten multiple myeloma (MM) patients, 12 patients of their respective precancerous conditions, and 20 non-cancer (NC) donors. We identified distinct gene sets and built classification models using Random Forest and linear discriminant analysis algorithms that could distinguish cancer patients from premalignant conditions and NC individuals with high accuracy. Plasma cfRNA biomarkers of HCC are liver-specific genes and biomarkers of MM are highly expressed in the bone marrow compared to other tissues and are related to cell cycle processes. The cfRNA level of these biomarkers displayed a gradual transition from noncancerous states through precancerous conditions and cancer. Sequencing data were cross-validated by quantitative reverse transcription PCR and cfRNA biomarkers were validated in an independent sample set (20 HCC, 9 MM, and 10 NC) with AUC greater than 0.86. cfRNA results observed in precancerous conditions require further validation. This work demonstrates a proof of principle for using mRNA transcripts in plasma with a small panel of genes to distinguish between cancers, noncancerous states, and precancerous conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cardio-onco-metabolism: metabolic remodelling in cardiovascular disease and cancer

Cardiovascular disease and cancer are the two leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the world. The emerging field of cardio-oncology has revealed that these seemingly disparate disease processes are intertwined, owing to the cardiovascular sequelae of anticancer therapies, shared risk factors that predispose individuals to both cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well the possible potentiation of cancer growth by cardiac dysfunction. As a result, interest has increased in understanding the fundamental biological mechanisms that are central to the relationship between cardiovascular disease and cancer. Metabolism, appropriate regulation of energy, energy substrate utilization, and macromolecular synthesis and breakdown are fundamental processes for cellular and organismal survival. In this Review, we explore the emerging data identifying metabolic dysregulation as an important theme in cardio-oncology. We discuss the growing recognition of metabolic reprogramming in cardiovascular disease and cancer and view the novel area of cardio-oncology through the lens of metabolism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Glioma facilitates the epileptic and tumor-suppressive gene expressions in the surrounding region

Patients with glioma often demonstrate epilepsy. We previously found burst discharges in the peritumoral area in patients with malignant brain tumors during biopsy. Therefore, we hypothesized that the peritumoral area may possess an epileptic focus and that biological alterations in the peritumoral area may cause epileptic symptoms in patients with glioma. To test our hypothesis, we developed a rat model of glioma and characterized it at the cellular and molecular levels. We first labeled rat C6 glioma cells with tdTomato, a red fluorescent protein (C6-tdTomato), and implanted them into the somatosensory cortex of VGAT-Venus rats, which specifically expressed Venus, a yellow fluorescent protein in GABAergic neurons. We observed that the density of GABAergic neurons was significantly decreased in the peritumoral area of rats with glioma compared with the contralateral healthy side. By using a combination technique of laser capture microdissection and RNA sequencing (LCM-seq) of paraformaldehyde-fixed brain sections, we demonstrated that 19 genes were differentially expressed in the peritumoral area and that five of them were associated with epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders. In addition, the canonical pathways actively altered in the peritumoral area were predicted to cause a reduction in GABAergic neurons. These results suggest that biological alterations in the peritumoral area may be a cause of glioma-related epilepsy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Recent advances in modulation of cardiovascular diseases by the gut microbiota

The gut microbiota has recently gained attention due to its association with cardiovascular health, cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, and non-communicable diseases. One critical question is how the composition of the microbiota contributes to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Insightful reviews on the gut microbiota, its metabolites and the mechanisms that underlie its contribution to CVD are limited. Hence, the aim of this review was to describe linkages between the composition of the microbiota and CVD, CVD risk factors such as hypertension, diet, ageing, and sex differences. We have also highlighted potential therapies for improving the composition of the gut microbiota, which may result in better cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional patient-derived organoid screenings identify MCLA-158 as a therapeutic EGFR Ã— LGR5 bispecific antibody with efficacy in epithelial tumors

Patient-derived organoids (PDOs) recapitulate tumor architecture, contain cancer stem cells and have predictive value supporting personalized medicine. Here we describe a large-scale functional screen of dual-targeting bispecific antibodies (bAbs) on a heterogeneous colorectal cancer PDO biobank and paired healthy colonic mucosa samples. More than 500 therapeutic bAbs generated against Wingless-related integration site (WNT) and receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) targets were functionally evaluated by high-content imaging to capture the complexity of PDO responses. Our drug discovery strategy resulted in the generation of MCLA-158, a bAb that specifically triggers epidermal growth factor receptor degradation in leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5-positive (LGR5+) cancer stem cells but shows minimal toxicity toward healthy LGR5+ colon stem cells. MCLA-158 exhibits therapeutic properties such as growth inhibition of KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers, blockade of metastasis initiation and suppression of tumor outgrowth in preclinical models for several epithelial cancer types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Specific targeting of lung ILC2s via NRP1 in pulmonary fibrosis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Innate lymphoid cells are predominantly tissue-resident immune cells that have diverse functions similar to T-cell subsets and regulate tissue homeostasis and innate immunity without specific antigen recognition. Previous studies have reported the important roles of type 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) in allergic inflammation, such as those in asthma and food allergies, and shown that ILC2s play key roles in chronic inflammatory diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune disease [1, 2]. Tissue- and disease-specific innate immune cells, including ILC2s, have been shown to be important in the development of various other diseases [3,4,5]. In a study published in Nature Immunology, Zhang et al. revealed that neuropilin-1 (NRP1) is a specific marker for lung ILC2s and coordinates ILC2 functions in fibrotic lungs without affecting ILC2s in other tissues [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

