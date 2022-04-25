4 killed in single-engine plane crash in southwestern Utah
By Associated Press
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Four people were killed when a single-engine airplane on a sightseeing tour crashed minutes after takeoff in rural southwestern Utah, authorities said Sunday. Deputies discovered the aircraft after responding to a report of a fire just before 7 p.m. Saturday about...
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman was taken into custody after she allegedly fatally struck two brothers who were in town for a road race because she allegedly could not control her bowels. According to the Washington City Police Department, on April 9 at approximately 2 p.m., officers...
A Montana officer has hailed a massive rescue operation that included both personnel on the field and air support in finding a lost backpacker who seems to have been killed by a grizzly bear on the north of Yellowstone Historical Reserve. Montana Officers Searched For Missing Body of a Montana...
Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
Whiteout conditions caused a Blackhawk helicopter pilot to lose sight of where he was trying to land, causing a February crash with another helicopter near a Utah ski resort that resulted in more than $9 million in damages, the Utah Army National Guard said Thursday.Remarkably, none of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby at Snowbird Ski Resort were injured. Investigators chalked up the incident to human error because the pilot couldn't figure out his position and had to rely on aircraft flight instruments, leading the Blackhawk rolling on its side and break its...
Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning was released on Sunday by officials. The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington.
On Friday, the seven states in the Colorado River responded to the Department of the Interior’s request to take an emergency action to stabilize Lake Powell.
Since the weather doesn't want to get its act in gear to let us know that spring has arrived I guess we'll just have to rely on the fact that bear sightings are becoming more of an occurrence. With the animals finding their way out of hibernation, here are three bear encounter stories that I've seen in just the last week.
Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
A 20-year-old soldier was killed in a vehicle accident at a Washington state training center on Monday, according to a Military press release.
Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez died during a unit exercise at Yakima Training Center that injured two others as well.
Military officials are unclear as to what caused Marquez’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski said in a press release. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loves ones. Our prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
The two injured soldiers, whose names were withheld, were taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital and later released.
Marquez joined the Army in 2021. The Delaware native served as a motor transport operator in the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment.
The death of the 20-year-old follows multiple recent fatal training incidents. Army Spc. Joseph M. Meitl, 23, Jr died while training at a National Training Center in California on March.
Kyle Mullen, 24, died after completing what officials called “hell week” during an underwater demolition class near San Diego, California, in February.
The cause of Marquez’s training center accident is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were battling a house fire in the south Sacramento area that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
The Sacramento Fire Department said one person was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for burn injuries and that there were reports of a second person still inside the home.
The scene was along 41st Street near 37th Avenue.
Crews were doing another search of the home.
This is a developing story.
