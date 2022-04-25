ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

4 killed in single-engine plane crash in southwestern Utah

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Four people were killed when a single-engine airplane on a sightseeing tour crashed minutes after takeoff in rural southwestern Utah, authorities said Sunday. Deputies discovered the aircraft after responding to a report of a fire just before 7 p.m. Saturday about...

