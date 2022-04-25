ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Fossil Free Penn ends encampment as University-wide student events approach

By Kate Ratner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 24, Fossil Free Penn ended its six-day-long encampment on College Green, which was held to call on the University to divest and support climate justice organizations on Penn’s campus and beyond. The encampment began on April 19 when FFP hosted a “S’mores & Community” event on...

Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Univ of Penn College Students Hit With Eggs, Called Racial and Homophobic Slurs At Off-Campus Party

A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Cancel culture is real in higher education. But its degree does vary significantly

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Professor Lucas Mann recently argued in a piece for Slate that he has “never seen classrooms like mine in the pages of the Times” and notes that he sees students struggling with finding their voices and certainly not out of “some sense of political fear and self-silencing.” Mann’s experience as a professor at a regional school in southern Massachusetts and not an elite, national research university is one where his “students work really hard to make others feel welcome because they’re going through the same process. They are, by and large, far gentler with one another’s ideas than their own.” In short, Mann is suggesting that the press and national zeitgeist is focused on a few dozen elite schools which enroll a few hundred-thousand students and not the millions who are enrolled elsewhere in over 5,000 other colleges and universities.
COLLEGES
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
AOL Corp

Black, Asian law students call for professor to be suspended over racist remarks

Several national law student associations are calling for Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania Law School professor who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The National Black Law Students Association, the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association,...
EDUCATION
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
AFP

Harvard creates $100 mn slavery reparation fund

America's prestigious Harvard University announced Tuesday it will commit $100 million to redress its role in slavery, as more US institutions move toward reparations for historical injustices. Harvard's announcement comes as US institutions grapple with how to make amends for their role in slavery.
COLLEGES
Fox News

Harvard announces $100M fund to 'redress' university's ties to slavery, but aims to avoid term 'reparations'

Harvard is setting up a $100 million endowment fund to redress the university's ties to slavery. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff Tuesday, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced the university’s $100 million commitment to redress its ties to slavery through the creation of the "Legacy of Slavery Fund." The New York Times reported the fund will work with descendants of Black and Native American people once enslaved at Harvard, as well as their broader communities.
COLLEGES

