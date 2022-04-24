ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH | How to prepare to hike safely this summer

wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Hundreds run the Dom and Dave 5K to honor Lexington students killed in 2021 crash. It’s been nearly a...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Scott County, KY
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
103GBF

Kentucky State Parks Department Released Rehabbed Bald Eagle

Bald Eagles are America's bird. Literally - they are the national bird of the United States of America and they are magnificent creatures. It is not uncommon to see Bald Eagles in this part of the country. They have been spotted all over parts of Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Often people share photos of them nesting.
KENTUCKY STATE
TODAY.com

Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out

Grandparents in California were taking care of their 2-year-old identical twin granddaughters for the night when the girls started to literally run circles around them. Watch as the grandparents sit patiently and wait for them to tire themselves out. TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.April 26, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Wvlt News#The Military Child
WBNS 10TV Columbus

7-year old Ohio boy overcomes cancer, gets trip to Disney World

FORT SENECA, Ohio — A young boy is looking forward to a Disney trip after overcoming leukemia thanks to a California-based non-profit. It was in the early days of the pandemic when Ashley Root, from Tiffin, noticed her son Landon was having leg pain, and red spots appeared on his skin.
OHIO STATE
KISS 106

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Pays for the Senior Class at His Kentucky High School To Attend His Kroger Field Concert

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WBKR

10 Homes in Western Kentucky with Charming Outdoor Spaces

Like most homeowners, we have a to-do list that’s a mile long. As summer 2022 is quickly approaching, I am beginning to regret all of our procrastination on our sunroom renovations and the back deck we hoped to have built. I find myself scrolling Zillow, daydreaming of extravagant patios perfect for hosting small gatherings. Hey, there’s always next year.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials from Ellis Park have confirmed that local celebrity Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died. According to DRF, “Cowboy” Jones died of an esophageal tumor, and was in hospice in Henderson. DRF says that he won races for sixty years and was well-known at Ellis Park. According to DRF, Jones was […]
HENDERSON, KY
The Oak Ridger

Guided walk along Wildflower Greenway April 30

There will be a guided wildflower walk on Oak Ridge’s Wildflower Greenway on Saturday, April 30. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the eastern trailhead for the Wildflower Greenway Trail. The trailhead is located on East Vanderbilt Drive between the intersections with Valparaiso and Villanova Roads (http://tnlandforms.us/greenways/maps03/wf.html). The...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBKO

Horses found abandoned in Barren County state park find new purpose

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In October of 2020, We brought you a story about horses who were abandoned by their owner the year before in the Barren River Lake State Park. Now, after almost two years of being in the care of Barren County officials, those horses have found a new purpose, making a significant impact on the community they are in.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy