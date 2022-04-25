ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Faculty and Students Weigh the Risks and Rewards of SEAS’ Corporate Partnerships

By Felicia He
Harvard Crimson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard's Science and Engineering Complex, located in Allston, completed construction in 2020. By Truong L. Nguyen. Research at Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences spans interdisciplinary academic fields and relies on collaboration with organizations beyond the University — including for-profit partners. While some faculty members and...

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Activists Protest Harvard’s Land Investments, Allston Expansion at Science Center Plaza

Organizers delivered a petition to Massachusetts Hall, pictured above, where University President Lawrence S. Bacow works. By Aiyana G. White. Stop Harvard Land Grabs and the Housing Opportunities Program held a rally in Harvard’s Science Center Plaza Friday to protest the University’s previous farmland investments in Brazil and its ongoing expansion in Allston.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Pledges $100 Million to Redress Ties to Slavery

The committee that produced the historic report was chaired by Radcliffe Institute Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, who led a team of 13 professors from across the University. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Harvard committed $100 million to redress its ties to slavery after a historic report released Tuesday found that slavery played an...
HARVARD, MA
freightwaves.com

Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions. Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Harvard, MA
Business
City
Allston, MA
pewtrusts.org

The Transforming Evidence Funders Network

The Transforming Evidence Funders Network (TEFN) convenes public and private funders who are driving change in the generation, mobilization, and use of evidence across a wide range of issue areas and policy sectors worldwide. Participants learn from each other, identify shared priorities, and act on challenging problems at the nexus of research, policy, and practice.
ECONOMY
Harvard Crimson

Student Activism Groups Join Forces to Stage Rally on First Day of Visitas

Nine campus activist groups held a rally for justice during the first day of Visitas, Harvard College's admitted students weekend, on Sunday. By Leah J. Teichholtz. Organizers from nine campus activist groups joined forces and rallied “for justice” in Harvard Yard on Sunday, the first day of Visitas, chanting about hot-button campus issues from ethnic studies to prison divestment.
HARVARD, MA
Nature.com

‘Collegiality’ influences researchers’ promotion prospects

A study of university review and promotion documents suggests that collaboration and teamwork are widely considered, but not consistently assessed. You have full access to this article via your institution. Universities in North America often consider how well researchers interact with each other when making decisions about who gets promoted,...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seas#University#Engineering Sciences
Harvard Crimson

On Bridging a Harvard Education

For many Harvard students, the objective value of education is often not obvious. As much as we are passionate about what we study, such passions tend to falter against the axioms of financial and professional success. With a profound pre-professional culture, education for many Harvard students is a stepping stone for the next big thing — a prerequisite for landing a summer internship, securing a job offer, or getting into a competitive graduate program.
HARVARD, MA
psychologytoday.com

Crisis Leadership Predicts Overall Leadership Effectiveness

In the fog of crisis, most people search for guidance. They search for an effective crisis leader. Having a vision, being decisive, showing integrity, communicating effectively, and fostering support enhance crisis leadership. Fostering reliability, physical safety, and effective education may be keys to building resilient communities. "Wanted–A Leader! In every...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Nature.com

Inequality and cooperation in social networks

Social networks are fundamental to the broad scale cooperation observed in human populations. But by structuring the flow of benefits from cooperation, networks also create and sustain macro-level inequalities. Here we ask how two aspects of inequality shape the evolution of cooperation in dynamic social networks. Results from a crowdsourced experiment (N"‰="‰1080) show that inequality alters the distribution of cooperation within networks such that participants engage in more costly cooperation with their wealthier partners in order to maintain more valuable connections to them. Inequality also influences network dynamics, increasing the tendency for participants to seek wealthier partners, resulting in structural network change. These processes aggregate to alter network structures and produce greater system-level inequality. The findings thus shed critical light on how networks serve as both boon and barrier to macro-level human flourishing.
SOCIETY
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Will Stop Requiring Covid-19 Testing by May 10

Harvard will phase out its Covid-19 testing requirements over the next three weeks, the school announced Monday, marking the end of one of its last remaining on-campus pandemic precautions. Starting April 28, affiliates who do not live on campus will no longer be required to test regularly. Just shy of...
HARVARD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KnowGoodWriter

Creative Caribbean program offering grants to Caribbean creatives

Creatives from the Caribbean, did you know a program launched on April 21 offering grants for people in the creative and cultural industries (CCIs)?. Officially, the program is called Creative Caribbean - An Ecosystem of "Play" for Growth and Development. Despite the terrible name, which doesn’t even remotely sound like anything connected to the creative community, the effort is intended for industries, including music, fashion, festivals, film, animation, new media, visual and performing arts. And it’s expected to benefit creatives, such as musicians, artists and writers among many others.
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Nature.com

Documenting research software in engineering science

The reuse of research software needs good documentation, however, the documentation in particular is often criticized. Especially in non-IT specific disciplines, the lack of documentation is attributed to the lack of training, the lack of time or missing rewards. This article addresses the hypothesis that scientists do document but do not know exactly what they need to document, why, and for whom. In order to evaluate the actual documentation practice of research software, we examined existing recommendations, and we evaluated their implementation in everyday practice using a concrete example from the engineering sciences and compared the findings with best practice examples. To get a broad overview of what documentation of research software entailed, we defined categories and used them to conduct the research. Our results show that the big picture of what documentation of research software means is missing. Recommendations do not consider the important role of researchers, who write research software, whose documentation takes mainly place in their research articles. Moreover, we show that research software always has a history that influences the documentation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Nym Eco-system Fund Opens Funding Requests as World-Class Cryptographers Join Advisory Board

Nym, a decentralised privacy system, has appointed George Danesiz, Aggelos Kiayias, Ben Laurie and Bart Preneel as advisers. This scientific advisory board will give technical and strategic guidance for future Nym ecosystem collaborations, research, and funding. Nym's open-source mixnet operates as a privacy layer for any programme, coin, or wallet, and was created by a team of prominent developers and academics. Next Monday, the first batch of eco-system grants will be disclosed.
MARKETS
Harvard Crimson

Yardfest, Visitas, and the Return of Traditions

There is a peculiar magic to physical proximity. Yardfest, which ended its three-year physical hiatus earlier this month, reminded us of the value of being in-person. There, we coalesced into a single mass, our heads empty and free of fabricated stress, cheering dutifully to Swae Lee’s cries of “Harvard University!” The College had not — all at once— experienced this cathartic kind of fun in what felt like eons.
HARVARD, MA
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Collaboration key to hitting sustainability goals

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sustainability as a core value takes collaboration on all fronts. DETAILS: A discussion on environmental, social and governance initiatives at XPO Logistics. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kaylee Nix, senior freightcaster at FreightWaves, and Emily Phillips, VP of...
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Crimson

Dream a New Dream for Tomorrow

One of my favorite feelings in the world, speaking as someone who’s undergone more than 50 surgeries, is the warm, fuzzy-blanket sensation of lying on a frigid operating table as general anesthesia sets in, stinging through my IV, as the world tingles into static and murmuring voices withdraw. I like it because it’s finally a chance to surrender, to let go. There’s no other choice, anyway. Resisting the imminent sleep won’t work. It’s outside my power, so there’s no reason to try. It’s okay to not try. The inevitability of it all is comforting.
HARVARD, MA
natureworldnews.com

UN Dialogue Cites Pinduoduo’s Work in Bringing Agriculture into The Digital Economy

Technology and innovation can play an important role in helping to uplift disadvantaged communities such as farmers by improving their productivity and access to market, according to experts and high-level government officials at an informal interactive dialogue at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in April. At the dialogue convened...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy