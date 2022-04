Northeastern men's golf team hit the road this past week to play in the Central Wyoming College golf tournament hosted in Riverton. NJC has been playing pretty well during the Spring season and added another 2nd place finish behind the Region leading Eastern Wyoming College. Plainsman Matt Campbell took 1st place in the tournament with a final score of 4-under par over the two days (71-69). That was Matt's biggest win for the season as he shot 3 strokes better than the next player. NJC's final regular season tournament will take place this Thursday (April 28th) and Friday (April 29th) in Torrington, Wyoming as they play in the Eastern Wyoming College golf tournament. Northeastern has played well enough this Spring to qualify for the National Tournament in Odessa, Texas, which is slated to begin on May 10th.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO