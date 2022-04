King's Cross is basically unrecognisable, after a ten-year redevelopment programme transformed it from a grimy hinterland of raves and nefarious activities into a shiny, design-led district that's soon to be home to Google's HQ. And whether or not you miss its rough-round-the-edges past, it's definitely brought plenty of new blood to N1. Now, another well-connected-but-neglected postcode is getting the major redevelopment treatment at the hands of the same developer, Roger Madelin of British Land. Canada Water has landed a whopping £4 billion of investment to transform its town centre and provide thousands of new homes.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO