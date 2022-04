Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO