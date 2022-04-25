ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Meet the forest microbes that can survive megafires

By Jules Bernstein
ucr.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew UC Riverside research shows fungi and bacteria able to survive redwood tanoak forest megafires are microbial “cousins” that often increase in abundance after feeling the flames. Fires of unprecedented size and intensity, called megafires, are becoming increasingly common. In the West, climate change is causing rising...

news.ucr.edu

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Preliminary study finds organic vegetables contaminated with wide range of disease-causing microbes

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), suggests that disease-causing amoebas that live on organic leafy vegetables can shelter human pathogens like Pseudomonas, Salmonella, and Helicobacter and are a potential risk to public health. The study is by Dr. Yolanda Moreno and colleagues from Universitat Politècnica de València in Spain.
SPAIN
The Conversation U.S.

Disease-causing parasites can hitch a ride on plastics and potentially spread through the sea, new research suggests

Typically when people hear about plastic pollution, they might envision seabirds with bellies full of trash or sea turtles with plastic straws in their noses. However, plastic pollution poses another threat that’s invisible to the eye and has important consequences for both human and animal health. Microplastics, tiny plastic particles present in many cosmetics, can form when larger materials, such as clothing or fishing nets, break down in water. Microplastics are now widespread in the ocean and have been found in fish and shellfish, including those that people eat. As researchers studying how waterborne pathogens spread, we wanted to better understand what...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Nature.com

Capturing the environment of the Clostridioides difficile infection cycle

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile) infection is a substantial health and economic burden worldwide. Great strides have been made over the past several years in characterizing the physiology of C. difficile infection, particularly regarding how gut microorganisms and their host work together to provide colonization resistance. As mammalian hosts and their indigenous gut microbiota have co-evolved, they have formed a complex yet stable relationship that prevents invading microorganisms from establishing themselves. In this Review, we discuss the latest advances in our understanding of C. difficile physiology that have contributed to its success as a pathogen, including its versatile survival factors and ability to adapt to unique niches. Using discoveries regarding microorganism"“host and microorganism"“microorganism interactions that constitute colonization resistance, we place C. difficile within the fiercely competitive gut environment. A comprehensive understanding of these relationships is required to continue the development of precision medicine-based treatments for C. difficile infection.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Megafire#Insect#Microbes#Uc Riverside#Ucr#Molecular Ecology
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

How ‘ill-tempered’ bloodworms got their mysterious copper fangs

Bloodworms are curious creatures: they live on the seabed in shallow waters and are one of the world’s only venomous worm species.When they attack their prey – mostly small crustaceans – they shoot out a slimy proboscis with four fang-like teeth which can deliver paralysing venom, and the bite is said to feel similar to a bee or wasp sting to humans.But the four-fanged carnivores’ method of predation is not the only thing which mark out bloodworms. Their teeth themselves are also highly unusual, containing the greatest concentrations of copper found anywhere in the animal kingdom.As a result, they are...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

World's 7 Deadliest Plants You Should Never Touch

Some plants may look harmless but they can be deceiving and are actually potential killers of man since the beginning of time. While vegetation significantly sustains life, many poisonous plants are "seemingly innocuous" and may be good in hiding their toxic qualities. Some of the most infamous plants in the...
GARDENING
IFLScience

Ancient Guts Reveal The Most Worm-Infested People In UK History

Parasitic worms (aka helminths) are not the most pleasant thing to think of – these organisms have plagued humans throughout history, slithering inside our bodies, exploiting their hosts and draining resources. In current-day Europe and North America, infection with these creatures is thankfully rare and is typically found in travelers going into endemic areas, typically tropical and subtropical regions. Helminth infections are classed as one of the top neglected tropical diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO).
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Pigs can pass deadly superbugs to people, study reveals

Scientists have uncovered evidence that dangerous versions of superbugs can spread from pigs to humans. The discovery underlines fears that intensive use of antibiotics on farms is leading to the spread of microbes resistant to them. The discovery of the link has been made by Semeh Bejaoui and Dorte Frees...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Team Biosynthesizes Anticancer Compound Found in Australian Stinging Tree

The Australian stinging tree (Dendrocnide moroides) is a plant that many people avoid at all costs. The tree, which is a member of the nettle family, is covered in thin silicon needles laced with one of nature’s most excruciating toxins, a compound called moroidin. “It’s notorious for causing extreme pain, which lingers for a very long time,” said Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Trophic interactions between predatory protists and pathogen-suppressive bacteria impact plant health

Plant health is strongly impacted by beneficial and pathogenic plant microbes, which are themselves structured by resource inputs. Organic fertilizer inputs may thus offer a means of steering soil-borne microbes, thereby affecting plant health. Concurrently, soil microbes are subject to top-down control by predators, particularly protists. However, little is known regarding the impact of microbiome predators on plant health-influencing microbes and the interactive links to plant health. Here, we aimed to decipher the importance of predator-prey interactions in influencing plant health. To achieve this goal, we investigated soil and root-associated microbiomes (bacteria, fungi and protists) over nine years of banana planting under conventional and organic fertilization regimes differing in Fusarium wilt disease incidence. We found that the reduced disease incidence and improved yield associated with organic fertilization could be best explained by higher abundances of protists and pathogen-suppressive bacteria (e.g. Bacillus spp.). The pathogen-suppressive actions of predatory protists and Bacillus spp. were mainly determined by their interactions that increased the relative abundance of secondary metabolite Q genes (e.g. nonribosomal peptide synthetase gene) within the microbiome. In a subsequent microcosm assay, we tested the interactions between predatory protists and pathogen-suppressive Bacillus spp. that showed strong improvements in plant defense. Our study shows how protistan predators stimulate disease-suppressive bacteria in the plant microbiome, ultimately enhancing plant health and yield. Thus, we suggest a new biological model useful for improving sustainable agricultural practices that is based on complex interactions between different domains of life.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy