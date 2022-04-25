Koppers holds e-waste recycling drive

I'm seriously puzzled how the oldest concrete road in Michigan is not only in pretty good condition considering it's almost 120 years old, but is in better shape than most of the roads we have over here in Kalamazoo. Another thing that trips me up is it's in the town of Calumet, which is located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, and we all know how much more brutal winters are in the Upper Peninsula than in the lower. So what's the magic elixir they mixed in their concrete to make it last the test of time? One person went to discover just this:

