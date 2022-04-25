ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, WV

DEA Drug Takeback Day scheduled in Hancock County

 2 days ago

NEW CUMBERLAND – Hancock County residents and others will have the opportunity to return unwanted or unneeded prescription medications on Saturday. The collection, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....

Health
